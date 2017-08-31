Several NorCal Wildfires To Blame For Smoky Valley Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several large fires burning in Northern California are to blame for smoky conditions in the valley Thursday afternoon, officials say.
In Nevada County, the Pleasant Fire is burning just off Highway 49 near Plesant Valley Road. Multiple structures are threatened and, as of the early afternoon hours, about 200 acres have burned.
In Butte County, the Ponderosa Fire has slowed but has burned about 3,500 acres. About 10 homes have been destroyed in the fire and more than a thousand are still threatened. A man who allegedly started a campfire outside of a designated campground is allegedly to blame for starting the fire.
Several fires are also burning near Yosemite National Park and a large and growing wildfire, named the Helena Fire, is drawing firefighters up north in Trinity County.
Sensitive groups should stay indoors, if possible, as air quality deteriorates due to the smoke.