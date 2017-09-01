In Total Darkness, Man Leads Authorities On Boat Chase At Folsom Lake

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Officers were led on a chase in a somewhat unusual place early Friday morning: Folsom Lake.
California State Parks officials say, a little after midnight, rangers tried to get a felon at large to come to shore. Officers in a California Highway Patrol helicopter commanded the man to return to dock, but he refused.
Instead, officers say the man led them on a reckless boat chase in total darkness for almost an hour.
Eventually, park rangers launched their own patrol boat and were able to get the man to stop in the middle of Folsom Lake. The suspect, 32-year-old Marco Veramendi, was detained and his boat was towed back to dock. Officers say they found alcohol Veramendi’s boat.
No one was hurt in the case.
Authorities say Veramendi has an active felony warrant. He was arrested and is now facing charges of theft, reckless use of a watercraft, obstructing an officer and other enhancements.