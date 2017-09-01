In Total Darkness, Man Leads Authorities On Boat Chase At Folsom Lake

Filed Under: Folsom, Folsom Lake

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Officers were led on a chase in a somewhat unusual place early Friday morning: Folsom Lake.

California State Parks officials say, a little after midnight, rangers tried to get a felon at large to come to shore. Officers in a California Highway Patrol helicopter commanded the man to return to dock, but he refused.

Instead, officers say the man led them on a reckless boat chase in total darkness for almost an hour.

Eventually, park rangers launched their own patrol boat and were able to get the man to stop in the middle of Folsom Lake. The suspect, 32-year-old Marco Veramendi, was detained and his boat was towed back to dock. Officers say they found alcohol Veramendi’s boat.

No one was hurt in the case.

Authorities say Veramendi has an active felony warrant. He was arrested and is now facing charges of theft, reckless use of a watercraft, obstructing an officer and other enhancements.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch