HOUR 1:
Dave was solo once again. He opened the show with a quick look at the Lakers tampering fine, Justin Verlander’s trade to Houston, and Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension appeal. There’s also a sneak preview of Victor Oladipo’s song. Because Victor Oladipo sings, apparently.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave gave an update on Zach Randolph’s situation after his court appearance. He also discussed LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe, DeAndre Hopkins’ extension and Tiger Woods’ possible return to golf.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Former Kings owner Greg Lukenbill joined Dave for Part 2 of their conversation about the early days of the Kings.
Listen to the whole hour here: