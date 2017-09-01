Former Kings owner Greg Lukenbill Part 2: The Drive – 9/1

HOUR 1: 

Dave was solo once again. He opened the show with a quick look at the Lakers tampering fine, Justin Verlander’s trade to Houston, and Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension appeal. There’s also a sneak preview of Victor Oladipo’s song. Because Victor Oladipo sings, apparently.

 

HOUR 2:

Dave gave an update on Zach Randolph’s situation after his court appearance. He also discussed LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe, DeAndre Hopkins’ extension and Tiger Woods’ possible return to golf.

 

HOUR 3: 

Former Kings owner Greg Lukenbill joined Dave for Part 2 of their conversation about the early days of the Kings.

 

