HEATWAVE: Smoke, heat prompt health warning | Heatwave taxing power grid, conservation urged | Latest forecast | Cooling centers

Sacramento Veteran Heading To Houston To Help After Harvey

By Angela Musallam

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A local Army veteran dedicated to serving his people is making the trek to Houston, Texas, to help in any way he can.

Matias Abeyta has been collecting donations around Sacramento County all week to help bring relief to people who have been stranded by Hurricane Harvey.

“We’ve got a camping stove, an air compressor, jack stands, tools, gas cans,” said Matias Abeyta.

An arsenal of supplies Abeyta has been collecting over the past few days to help bring relief to people around Texas.

“We have 16 flats of water,” Abeyta pointed out.

Who could forget about the beloved animals? Abeyta also purchased about a hundred pounds of cat and dog food.

“The greatest therapy for me is to put myself out there to help people out,” he added.

Abeyta served in the U.S. Army from 1998-2001. He says helping the American people runs in his blood.

“We plan to be out there from 7 to 10 days, we have a two-man crew, we plan to work non-stop,” Abeyta said.

Abeyta and a friend are driving to Houston Saturday morning, after spending the last four days raising funds to buy this fishing boat.

The owner of a local raft shop in Rancho Cordova also extended a helping hand to this veteran on a mission. He donated a 12-man raft.

“We were more than happy to contribute, we also sent him with gas money, and hoping he can do some help out there,” said Kent Hansen, manager of American River Raft Rentals.

He’s got all the essentials, now Abeyta just has to pack them up before he hits the road.

A 30-hour drive Abeyta says will be worth all his time if it means he gets to bring a ray of hope to mend a torn community.

“Once you serve it’s something that never stops,” Abeyta said.

Abeyta and his friend will be leaving Sacramento County and heading to Texas Saturday morning.

More from Angela Musallam
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch