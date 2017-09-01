HEATWAVE: Smoke, heat prompt health warning | Heatwave taxing power grid, conservation urged | Latest forecast | Cooling centers

Report: 49ers Cut Backup QB Matt Barkley

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The San Francisco 49ers have parted ways with backup quarterback Matt Barkley, SF Chronicle‘s Eric Branch reported Friday via tweet.

In the three appearances he had during the 49ers preseason, Barkley completed 13 of 21 passes for 197 yards. He was sacked once and gave up one fumble.

With the cut, it’s confirmed that rookie C.J. Beathard will be starting QB Brian Hoyer’s backup for the regular season.

Beathard’s stats show he could be a great backup as he racked up 401 yards in preseason by completing 26 of 45 passes. He held a 4-1 touchdown to interception ratio.

