San Francisco Hits 100 Degrees In Some Spots, Residents Vent On Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) – Dozens of cooling centers opened throughout California, schools let students out early and outdoor events were canceled as temperatures soared from a heat wave expected to last through the Labor Day weekend.

In normally cool and foggy San Francisco, temperatures are forecast to reach 96 degrees (35 degrees Celsius) on Friday, well above the city’s 90-degree (32-degree Celsius) record set for this day in 1950. Across the bay, Livermore will reach 115 degrees (46 degrees Celsius), a temperature last seen in 1950, forecasters said.

Bay Area residents lit up Twitter to vent about the extremely hot temperatures:

I moved to San Francisco for cold & foggy weather NOT for hot & sunny😡 — sav◡̈⃝ (@savvvybear) September 1, 2017

The Bay Area is on Fire 🔥 today! Lord it's hot! pic.twitter.com/OzlY7UjxBA — B and Mike D Show (@B_MikeDshow) September 1, 2017

Temperatures in San Francisco were already past 90 degrees before noon.

Other residents posted pictures of their weather apps seemingly in disbelief of the high temperatures.

RIP San Francisco. We had a good run. pic.twitter.com/eURTD2dOju — Karl the Fog ☁️ (@KarlTheFog) September 1, 2017

Is the flu going around? I think San Francisco has a fever. pic.twitter.com/YYJRPzyNQt — Dan Thompson (@danmthomp) September 1, 2017

The extreme heat and light wind combined with vehicle exhaust are prompting officials to ask Bay Area motorists to limit their driving to reduce pollution. Smoke from at least a dozen wildfires burning in Northern California is drifting into Bay Area skies and contributing to the unhealthy air.