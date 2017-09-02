Man Arrested, Accused Of Beating Ex-Girlfriend, Two Children With Hammer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS 13) –A 23-year-old man accused of beating a woman and two young children with a hammer Friday morning has been arrested, the Winnemucca Police said.

Deandre Chaney Jr. was taken into custody on the Winnemucca Indian Colony Saturday morning after being found hiding in a shed wrapped in a tarp, according to Winnemucca police. Sacramento police officials have confirmed with Winnemucca police that Chaney has been arrested in the attack Friday.

Sacramento Police say the Friday morning attack left the 7-year-old girl, 8-year-old boy and an adult woman critically injured.

They say Chaney Jr. had been in an argument with his ex-girlfriend before he attacked her and the two children with a hammer.

After the attack, police said Chaney stole the victim’s vehicle. Officers later found the vehicle, but not Chaney.

Police said the three victims suffered “major injuries.”

Chaney was arrested without incident and was taken to the Humboldt County Detention Center. It is unclear if Chaney will be transported back to Sacramento to be formally charged.

No other details have been released.