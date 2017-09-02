Remembering Deputy French

SACRAMENTO, CA (CBS 13) -The suspect accused of killing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French died Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect, Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, 31, from the Bay Area, died from injuries he sustained in Wednesday’s shootout and police chase that followed.

That shootout killed Deputy French and injured two other CHP officers.

“(Littlecloud) could have sustained several injuries as a result of the entire incident, starting at the shooting and termination and subsequent vehicle collision,” explained Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department..

Deputy French, who was a patrol officer, is described by colleagues as a “go-to guy.” The loss of Deputy French is still having an impact on the organization he served for more than 20 years, said Sgt. Hampton.

“Us losing Bob, as an organization, as an agency, has a huge impact, left a huge hole in our North Patrol Division,” said Sgt. Hampton.

Sgt Hampton says the community’s show of support for Deputy French and his family is helping the department deal with their sudden loss.

“For us as a department it means a lot. It really shows us that the community we serve really cares about us,” he said.

To honor Deputy French, the Honor Flag is headed to Sacramento from Dallas. The Honor Flag has been used since 9-11 to pay tribute to deputies and others killed in the line of duty.

The flag is expected to arrive in Sacramento Monday morning. It will be escorted by the sheriff’s department to the cemetery where French will be buried.

“We hope that we can honor Deputy French, and bring that national treasure to him, with what the flag represents, and the honor and dignity Deputy French deserves,” said a member who works with the group that helps get the Honor Flag around the country.

Sgt. Hampton says the honor flag sends and important message and is a sign of respect for a man that he says gave his life for his community.

“We are very proud to have the Honor Flag here. Bob would be proud to have the Honor Flag present. And we are proud to have that in our area, honoring Bob,” said Sgt. Hampton.

The Honor Flag will be on display until Deputy French is buried on Thursday at Adventure Bayside Church in Roseville.