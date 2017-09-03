Vehicle Plows Into Staten Island Laundromat, Injuring Six

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six people were rushed to the hospital after a sport-utility vehicle plowed into a laundromat on Staten Island Sunday morning.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with one of the victims of the crash.

Police say the 74-year-old driver may have mixed up the gas and brake pedals when his SUV slammed into the Page Avenue Laundromat, at 240 Page Ave. in Tottenville, Staten Island, just after 8 a.m.

“We had this explosion and we see the car coming, but he was coming so fast, there was no time,” said Zoraida Michelle of Tottenville.

Michelle was inside the laundromat when the white SUV in came crashing in. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

The driver, who alone in his vehicle, gunned it in reverse — shattering the storefront and getting most of the way inside.

Video shows customers struck, and washers and dryers sideswiped. And Michelle’s daughter and father were not only hit — they were temporarily trapped.

“Before I could grab my daughter, he pinned her and my father against the dryer,” she said.