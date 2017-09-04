AIR QUALITY: Air quality alert issued for parts of state | Forecast | Railroad Fire 23% contained
NORTH KOREA: Threat escalates with latest bomb test | N. Korea: Latest test was h-bomb

Authorities: California Woman Kidnapped By Ex-Boyfriend

Filed Under: F, FBI, Las Vegas, Santa Barbara

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man considered armed and dangerous kidnapped his former girlfriend in California and was spotted in Arizona as he held her against her will, authorities said.

Investigators believe Joseph Hetzel, 52, kidnapped Virginia Paris, 55, in Solvang on Friday and drove away in her black Chrysler sedan.

They were later spotted in Arizona and may be headed to Las Vegas, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators say they are “deeply concerned’ about the safety of Paris.

Paris had obtained a restraining order against Hetzel after a domestic incident, sheriff’s investigators said.

They were seen Sunday at a Starbucks in Goodyear, Arizona, where Paris approached a customer and said she needed help.

Hetzel saw the exchange, grabbed Paris, dragged out her out of the shop and kicked her into a car before driving off, investigators said.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch