The Latest: Man Who Died At Festival Lived In Switzerland

 BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on the man who died at the Burning Man festival –
The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office says the man who died after he ran into the flames of the Burning Man festival’s giant wooden effigy of a man was a U.S. citizen who had a home in Oklahoma but apparently was living in Switzerland with his wife.The sheriff’s office also says that attempts to rescue 41-year-old Aaron Joel Mitchell were hampered because part of the structure was falling as they were trying to get Mitchell out of it. The sheriff’s office says: “Rescuers had to leave him to allow the structure to fall and provide for rescuer safety before they could go back into the flames to extract Aaron from the debris.”

The sheriff’s office adds that investigators are having a harder time getting information as festival-goers leave the site for their homes.

Burning Man organizers say they still plan to hold the Nevada festival’s famed temple burning even after the death of a man who ran into the flames of its signature Man Burn event.

Authorities are investigating the death of 41-year-old Aaron Joel Mitchell, who broke through a security perimeter Saturday night to reach the fire.

Mitchell died Sunday morning at the UC Davis hospital burn center in California.

Burning Man organizers said in a statement that they had cancelled burns through noon Sunday, but would go ahead with the 8 p.m. temple burn, which signals the end of the nine-day festival.

Organizers are also offering emotional support counseling at the art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert.

