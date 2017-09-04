The Latest: Man Who Died At Festival Lived In Switzerland

The sheriff’s office adds that investigators are having a harder time getting information as festival-goers leave the site for their homes.
Burning Man organizers say they still plan to hold the Nevada festival’s famed temple burning even after the death of a man who ran into the flames of its signature Man Burn event.
Authorities are investigating the death of 41-year-old Aaron Joel Mitchell, who broke through a security perimeter Saturday night to reach the fire.
Mitchell died Sunday morning at the UC Davis hospital burn center in California.
Burning Man organizers said in a statement that they had cancelled burns through noon Sunday, but would go ahead with the 8 p.m. temple burn, which signals the end of the nine-day festival.
Organizers are also offering emotional support counseling at the art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)