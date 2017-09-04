Win Tickets To See The Oakland Raiders VS New York!

Tuesday through Friday, you could win a train ride to see Oakland vs New York! Capital Corridor is treating one lucky winner and a friend with a ride to see the game on September 17th!
Listen to 1140 Tuesday – Friday at 8:40am, 11:40am, 1:40pm and 3:40pm and qualify to win!
Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.
To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.
And to buy your tickets, go HERE. For Capitol Corridor tickets to the game, go HERE.