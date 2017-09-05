HOUR 1:
Kayte made her return after a week off! Dave and Kayte opened the show with a discussion about Sebastian Janikowski possibly leaving the Raiders, Brock Osweiler returning to the Broncos, JJ Watt’s fundraising efforts in Houston, and JD Martinez’s four home-run game against the Dodgers.
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Dave and Kayte talked about the weekend in college football. They also talked in further depth about Janikowski and the Raiders, Le’Veon Bell’s holdout, and gave an update on Ezekiel Elliott.
HOUR 3:
Dave and Kayte started Hour 3 with some fun NFL prop bets. They also discussed Kyrie Irving’s arrival in Boston, an NFL player who doesn’t believe in dinosaurs, and Justin Verlander’s move to Houston.
