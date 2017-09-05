By Valerie Heimerich

Take the ball and run to a Sacramento sports bar for all the excitement of the new NFL season. The action starts on Sept. 7, 2017 when the Kansas City Chiefs face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Boneshaker Public House

2168 Sunset Blvd., Suite 104

Rocklin, CA 95765

(916) 259-2337

www.boneshakerpub.com

Catch all the gridiron action at Boneshaker; the Rocklin pub’s NFL Sunday Ticket is in play from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Sunday of the season. There are high-def televisions and the bar includes 26 rotating taps of unique beers and ciders, most brewed in California. Guests can enjoy all-you-can-drink mimosas until 2 p.m. as part of the pro football festivities, and several different brunch items will be available each Sunday. Boneshaker has a reputation for serving tasty and creative pub food every day of the week, and the special NFL brunch can include tempting treats like port/stout waffles. The pub is family-friendly, good news for younger football fans, and throughout the year the TVs are tuned in to college football games, soccer matches, baseball, boxing and more. Live, local bands play at Boneshaker on most Tuesday evenings, and Wednesdays often feature special beer flights.

The Couch Sports Lounge

7431 Madison Ave.

Citrus Heights, CA 95610

(916) 961-3342

www.facebook.com/thecouch916

Take a seat at The Couch for full-on football excitement this season. There is a huge projection screen and multiple high-def TVs, so every seat in the house offers a great view of the NFL action. The Couch is popular for many reasons, including the fun, friendly atmosphere, upbeat patrons and bartenders Brian and Alex, who regularly garner praise from their devoted fans. Along with all the play action, pro football season at Couch include deals on mimosas and Bloody Marys starting at 9:30 a.m. There will be breakfast food specials as well as the regular happy hour menu, which includes a number of “couch potatoes”, hand-cut fries with a variety of toppings. Check the bar’s Facebook page for special deals and events going on each week.

The Canyon Grill and Alehouse

9580 Oak Avenue Parkway, Suite 8

Folsom, CA 95630

(916) 987-8700

www.canyonalehouse.com

There are no false starts at Canyon on Sundays when NFL Ticket brings the exciting action right to your table. Patrons are encouraged to wear their favorite team gear and be ready to cheer with the exuberant crowd. There are 9 premium high-def screens so no one misses a minute of play, and football fans can enjoy food and drink specials as well. Since man does not live by chicken wings alone, Canyon offers a full menu of appetizers, salads, burgers, pizza and sandwiches every day. The Alehouse also sells 6-pack bottles of many beers to take home after the game

Field House American Sports Pub

1310 Fulton Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 487-1045

www.fieldhousesac.com

Kick off the pro season at Field House, an Arden-Arcade pub with 14 rotating taps, bottled beer, a full bar, wine, cider and cocktails, including a notorious “full count” Bloody Mary. The vibe is fun and friendly, and kids are welcome to hang out and enjoy the gridiron action. A row of huge flat screen TVs run side-by-side on every wall, so there are never calls of interference because someone blocks the view. In addition to traditional pub grub, the menu includes favorites like whiskey burgers, lumpia, veggie wraps, steak salad, wings by the pound and some of the nest garlic fries in town. Check out special brunch items and bottomless mimosas on Saturday and Sundays.

SacTown Sports Bar

106 J St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 662-7743

www.sactownsportsbar.com

The walls of SacTown are packed with sports memorabilia, and the two-story pub includes private rooms that can be used for Sunday football fan clubs. Get in a huddle with friends to cheer the team, quaff some brews and play armchair quarterback between plays. The menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner items; in honor of the NFL, consider trying the Pigskin Breakfast Sandwich.

