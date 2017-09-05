Thieves Steal Supplies From Sleeping Firefighters In Oregon

TURLOCK SIGN ORDINANCE: Find out how you can have your say
(Credit: USFS/Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest)

BROOKINGS, Ore. (CBS Sacramento) – Firefighters in Oregon woke up to find some of their equipment had been stolen.

Crews from several different agencies were assigned to the city of Brookings to fight the Chetco Bar Fire. After they arrived, someone went through their vehicles while they slept and took some of their supplies, KATU-TV reports. The thefts reportedly happened sometime between midnight and 4:30 a.m., Coburg Fire Chief Chad Minter said in a statement.

The firefighters were able to get replacement supplies.

There’s no word yet on arrests.

As of Monday, the Chetco Bar Fire had burned more than 167,000 acres. Nearly 1,600 firefighters are battling the wildfire, which was sparked by lightning back on July 12.

Brookings is located along the coast, just a few miles from the California-Oregon border.

 

