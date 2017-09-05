DACA: Obama Speaks Out On Trump’s DACA RollbackProtests Expected To Continue Against Trump's Plan
HURRICANE IRMA: Irma's winds hold steady at 185 mphMiami Beach residents urged to evacuateMore coverage
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Raiders Place 2nd-Round S Obi Melifonwu On IR

Filed Under: football, NFL, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, Obi Melifonwu, raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have placed second-round pick Obi Melifonwu on injured reserve, forcing the safety to miss at least the first eight games of the season.

The Raiders also placed offensive lineman Denver Kirkland on injured reserve Tuesday. Oakland signed safety Erik Harris and linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster to the active roster.

Melifonwu was expected to provide a boost to the secondary this season but injured his knee in preseason and won’t be ready to start the season. The Raiders could designate him as one of two players eligible to return from IR but he must sit out at least eight weeks.

Kirkland hurt his leg in the preseason and also must miss at least half the season.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch