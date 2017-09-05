Filed Under:Ezekiel Elliot, NFL, Texas A&M, UCLA

Hour 1

DENVER - SEPTEMBER 16: Detail view of a logo of the National Football League is painted on the field as the Denver Broncos defeated the Oakland Raiders 23-20 in overtime during week two NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 16, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

On the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Jason Ross fills in for Grant and talks the amazing comeback by UCLA on Sunday, what a great weekend it was in college football and how happy they are that football is back!

 

 

Hour 2

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban (L) and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide stand on the sideline during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jason and Doug talk more college football, some of the best teams in the nation heading into the 2nd week of the season and why the Ezekiel Elliot suspension ruling has taking so long to come to a conclusion.

 

 

Hour 3 

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In hour three of the show Dion Caputi of the National Football Post joined Jason and Doug to talk the big news of Ezekiel Elliot’s suspension being upheld, if the Atlanta Falcons can get back to the Super Bowl and who is the team to beat in some divisions in the league.

 

 

Hour 4

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott #21in the first half of the game agains the Minnesota Vikings on December 1, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Photo Credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliot’s news that his suspension will be upheld takes the lead in the show, plus the fellas talk a little college football with Phil Harrison of College Football News.

 

