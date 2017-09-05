Hour 1
On the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Jason Ross fills in for Grant and talks the amazing comeback by UCLA on Sunday, what a great weekend it was in college football and how happy they are that football is back!
Hour 2
Jason and Doug talk more college football, some of the best teams in the nation heading into the 2nd week of the season and why the Ezekiel Elliot suspension ruling has taking so long to come to a conclusion.
Hour 3
In hour three of the show Dion Caputi of the National Football Post joined Jason and Doug to talk the big news of Ezekiel Elliot’s suspension being upheld, if the Atlanta Falcons can get back to the Super Bowl and who is the team to beat in some divisions in the league.
Hour 4
Ezekiel Elliot’s news that his suspension will be upheld takes the lead in the show, plus the fellas talk a little college football with Phil Harrison of College Football News.