DACA Announcement Spurs Rush For Help At Mexican Consulate

NATOMAS (CBS13) — The decision to end a program geared toward the children of immigrants has prompted protests around the country and heightened fear among the undocumented community.

The Mexican Consulate in Sacramento held a workshop to help ease those fears Wednesday night in Natomas a day after the Trump administration proposed sunsetting provisions in the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program.

Since Tuesday’s announcement, the consulate has been inundated with calls and concerns- and the workshop was about providing some answers.

“The immediate priority is to provide legal advice as to what the process means,” said Liliana Ferrer, Consul General of Mexico in Sacramento.

The Mexican Consulate hosted the free forum along with attorneys from the CA Rural Legal Assistance Foundation.

“This community of dreamers contribute significantly to U.S. society, to culture, and the economy of this country and we feel it is our moral duty to help them in any way we can,” said Consul General Ferrer.

DACA recipient Yoselin Gudino worries about the renewal of her DACA application and the impact it could have on her family.

“I was just concerned about my son because he’s five and what would happen if I do get deported or something happens. What are we gonna do?” said Guidino.

Lawyers offered free legal advice and one on one consultations, and say the government will continue to take renewal applications until Oct. 5 but only for people whose application expires between Sept. 5 and March 5 of next year.

“Until the expiration date on the work permit you do have the right to work, and your employer does not have the right to ask about your work authorization or about your immigration status,” said immigration attorney Marcus Tang.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Consulate wants dreamers to contact its office directly to avoid scams and false information as they continue the fight to protect DACA.

“We will pursue it in a much more active and intense way,” said Ferrer. “We are approaching the executive and legislative branch at the Federal level but also at the state level and talking to them about the solutions that need to come about in the next few months.”

The Mexican Consulate offers a 24-7 phone number, an app, and a website where dreamers can find information about the next free workshop. They’re also offering financial assistance for Daca beneficiaries when it comes to applications on a case by case basis.

For more information, visit https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/sacramento/