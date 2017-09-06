How much is too much cheating: The Drive – 9/6

HOUR 1: 

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 15: Mike Leake #8 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws to Mitch Moreland #18 of the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on August 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the first hour, Dave and Kayte talked about the Boston Red Sox stealing signs, Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension being upheld, and the postponement of the Dolphins-Buccaneers game.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

Hour 2: 

Eric Reid #35, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eli Harold #58 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

(Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte kicked off the second hour breaking down the Red Sox cheating scandal. They also discussed whether they’d rather ride in a car with Ray Lewis or LaVar Ball. Finally, they had a long talk about Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

Hour 3: 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 29: Alexander Rossi, driver of the #98 NAPA Auto Parts Andretti Herta Autosport Honda celebrates after winning the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 29, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The third hour began with an interview with IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi. Dave and Kayte wrapped up the show with a talk about The Drive fantasy football league.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

