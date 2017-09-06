HOUR 1:
In the first hour, Dave and Kayte talked about the Boston Red Sox stealing signs, Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension being upheld, and the postponement of the Dolphins-Buccaneers game.
Hour 2:
Dave and Kayte kicked off the second hour breaking down the Red Sox cheating scandal. They also discussed whether they’d rather ride in a car with Ray Lewis or LaVar Ball. Finally, they had a long talk about Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment.
Hour 3:
The third hour began with an interview with IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi. Dave and Kayte wrapped up the show with a talk about The Drive fantasy football league.
