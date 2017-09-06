HURRICANE IRMA: 3 Hurricanes Now Formed In Atlantic | Flight Passes Through Irma | More from CBS Miami

Deputies Charged For Letting Inmates Throw Feces, Urine At Each Other

File photo of bars on a jail cell. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
The worn bars in the cell block are seen at Alcatraz Island, a 22-acre rocky outcrop situated 1.5 miles offshore in San Francisco Bay, August 11, 2011. Seventy-seven years ago on August 11, 1934, a group of federal prisoners classified as \"most dangerous\" arrived at the new high-security penitentiary designed to hold the most dangerous prisoners in the US penal system, especially those with a penchant for escape attempts. In r 20, 1969, a group of Native Americans called United Indians of All Tribes, mostly college students from San Francisco, occupied the island to protest federal policies related to American Indians. During the 29 years it was in use, the jail held such notable criminals as Al Capone, Robert Franklin Stroud (the Birdman of Alcatraz), George \"Machine Gun\" Kelly, James \"Whitey\" Bulger, Bumpy Johnson, Rafael Cancel Miranda, member of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party who attacked the United States Capitol building in 1954, Mickey Cohen, Arthur R. \"Doc\" Barker and Alvin Karpis (who served more time at Alcatraz than any other inmate). Today, the island\'s facilities are operated by the National Park Service as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area; it is open to tours. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) – A Northern California prosecutor has charged four sheriff’s deputies with encouraging maximum-security prisoner to throw feces and urine at each other.

The Alameda County district attorney announced Tuesday that each deputy faces multiple assault charges.

The deputies were arrested last week after an inmate wrote a letter to a local newspaper describing alleged mistreatment at the Santa Rita Jail in suburban San Francisco.

One deputy resigned and three others have been placed on administrative leave after Sheriff Gregory Ahern launched an investigation in January. The three on leave are 26-year-old Sarah Krause, 23-year-old Justin Linn and 27-year-old Erik McDermott, while Stephen Sarcos resigned.

It’s unknown if they are represented by attorneys. The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Alameda County didn’t respond to phone and email inquiries.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch