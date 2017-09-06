HURRICANE IRMA: 3 Hurricanes Now Formed In Atlantic | Flight Passes Through Irma | More from CBS Miami

Man Who Threw Dog Off Cliff Twice Gets 5-Year Sentence

Gavel, as found in a courtroom. (Photo by John B. Carnett/Bonnier Corp. via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A man who was caught on video throwing his dog off a cliff in Southern California has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say Andres Spancky Raya was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest last month to a felony animal cruelty charge.

Prosecutors say the 21-year-old threw his female pit bull mix, Mary Jane, off a hillside cliff into a ravine below on two different days last year. They say the dog was tossed about 145 feet down.

The incidents were caught on a neighbor’s surveillance video and the dog was later rescued.

Raya’s sentence also includes a prison time for an unrelated first-degree residential burglary case.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch