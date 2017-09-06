Hour 1

On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show, The Lo Down fills in for Grant accompanied by Doug Christie. Listen as the fellas talk to former WR Derek Hagan about college football’s opening week, the Michael Bennett situation and a little NFL talk.

Hour 2

In hour two of the show the fellas welcome football analyst Chris Landry to the show and talk all the news and notes around NFL. Everything from Odell Beckham Jr not practicing, who is the best team with a sub par quarterback, and how much better the Patriots are than everyone else. Plus, the 2nd half of the hour Jason, Doug and Damien discuss Michael Bennett’s horrifying incident with the Las Vegas police.

Hour 3

Damien, Jason and Doug come out in hour 3 talking Michael Bennett in Las Vegas and the how he was treated by police. Plus John Feinsten joins the show to talk about his latest book “Backfield Boys” and the racism of sports.