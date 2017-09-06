Report: Former Raiders CB Kenneth Durden Signs Onto Titans Practice Squad

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday they’ve added cornerback Kenneth Durden to their practice squad, per Levi Damien of SB Nation.
Durden signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May 2016. He was waived by them on September 3, 2016 and was signed to the practice squad the next day, spending the entire 2016 season there.
Durden played at Southern Florida for three years before transferring to Youngstown State. He started 11 games with two interceptions in college.