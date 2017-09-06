Seahawks’ Michael Bennett Releases Statement, Claims He Was Handcuffed For ‘Being A Black Man In The Wrong Place’

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Seattle Seahawks LB Michael Bennett released a statement Wednesday morning about his recent run in with the Las Vegas Metro PD, when he was handcuffed after the Aug. 26 fight between Mayweather and McGregor.

The two-time Pro Bowler said in the statement he was heading back to his hotel room after the fight when he heard gunshots ring out.

“Like many people in the area, I ran away from the sound, looking for safety,” Bennett wrote. “Las Vegas police officers singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

One of the cops, Bennett claims, “ordered me to get on the ground” and told him that if he moved he would “blow my f***ing head off.”

Bennett says another officer put his knee in his back, making it hard for him to breathe. He was then cuffed so tightly that his fingers went numb.

The 31-year-old says he thought he was going to die and his life flashed before his eyes, wondering if he would ever see his daughters or wife again.

Numerous NFL players spoke out on Twitter in support for Bennett.

.@mosesbread72 Vegas experience is why we will relentlessly pursue equality and reform. We stand with you bro ✊🏾#playerscoalition https://t.co/8JovwNPvlk — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) September 6, 2017

This violation that happened against my Brother Michael Bennett is disgusting and unjust. I stand with Michael and I stand with the people. pic.twitter.com/TqXFiso6lk — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 6, 2017

Bennett caught the attention of NFL analysts and fans when he was photographed sitting during the Seahawks’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He’s since said he plans to continue protesting the anthem.

Bennett concluded that he’s lawyered up to explore his legal options.

TMZ recently released a leaked, 30-second video of the incident. Warning: Explicit Language.