Man Attacks Shopper With Hatchet After Offer Of Kindness

WEST HOLLYWOOD (AP) — A shopper offering to pay for the food a homeless man was attempting to steal was attacked with a hatchet at a West Hollywood 7-Eleven.

The Los Angeles Times reports the transient man became upset and refused the shopper’s offer on Saturday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department say a brief struggle ensued, and the man pulled out a small double-edged hatchet concealed in his clothing to strike the shopper.

The victim was hit several times on the head crushing part of his skull, and his hand was severely cut. The victim was hospitalized but is reported to be in stable condition.

Police were continuing to search for the attacker who fled the scene, but they know his identity.

