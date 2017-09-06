WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Youngest Manson Follower Makes New Bid For Parole

Filed Under: Charles Manson, parole

CHINO (AP) – The youngest of Charles Mason’s murderous followers is once more attempting to persuade a California parole panel she has reformed and deserves to be released from prison.

Leslie Van Houten, who was 19 when she killed for Manson in 1969, is scheduled to appear before a parole panel for the 21st time Wednesday.

Last year, a similar panel tentatively granted her parole but was overruled by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Over two nights in August 1969, Manson’s rag-tag band of followers killed seven people, including actress Sharon Tate.

Van Houten, now 68, didn’t take part in the first night’s killings of Tate and four others. But she helped kill grocer Leno La Bianca and his wife, Rosemary, on the second night.

Since her incarceration more than 40 years ago, she has been a model prisoner.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch