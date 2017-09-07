Damien Barling: Gettin Rowdy?

It appears, with each appearance, Ronda Rousey is getting closer and closer to realizing her dream of being a sports entertainer. In a previous world, sports entertainers were called professional wrestlers. In fact, everywhere except WWE, they’re still called professional wrestlers.

Despite suffering loses in her last two UFC bouts, Ronda’s star appeal in the WWE is still very strong. She can still very much be a needle mover. I’m not sure her addition would add buys to the WWE Network, which there entire business model is built on, but I do think she could attract a measurable amount of eyeballs to USA and Monday Night Raw. One of her best friends, and member of the Four Horsewomen, Shanya Belzer is competing in WWE’s all women’s tournament The Mae Young Classic. There’s a natural storyline there with her Four Horsewomen and the NXT/WWE incarnation of the Four Horsewomen that consists of Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch.

The potential pitfalls lay in the attached video. What is happening there? I mean, the story seems easy enough – two groups confront each other, words are exchanged, or not, and silence is powerful. Thats not whats happening in this video. Ronda is half laughing, makes a mean face, delivers a cheese “name the time, name the place” line, and the WWE camp walks away. It was horrible acting. In fact, if you go back to Wrestlemania 31 you’ll see she made some similar unconvincing facial expressions when she teamed with The Rock to verbally spare with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

If Ronda coming to WWE for a short run or even a one off is a possibility, the first thing I’d do if I was WWE is get rid of that video. Do your best to completely erase it from the internet. Forever! Then, and only then, write the entire story on paper. The beginning, the middle, and the end. Most importantly, let Ronda be a bad ass. Don’t do with her, what you did with Roman Reigns. Don’t script her with stupid lines no one would ever say. Let Ronda be Ronda and the money should come flowing in.