OFFICERS SHOT: Two Sacramento police officers have been shot, but are expected to be OK. Suspect down.
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Deputy Robert French
HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking Irma | Irma Creates Travel Chaos | Zoos And Aquariums Prepare | More from CBS Miami

Memorial Service For Fallen Deputy Underway In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A memorial service is happening now for Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French.

French died last week during a shootout at a Sacramento County hotel.

The service started at 11 a.m. and at the Bayside Adventure Church on Stanford Ranch Road.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento-area community gathered at East Lawn Cemetery to pay their respects to French in a public viewing.

Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, the man suspected of shooting French, died Saturday from injuries he sustained during the shootout with law enforcement. Two California Highway Patrol officers were also hurt in the shooting and survived.

Deputy French was killed on the 10th anniversary of his parents’ death in a small plane crash.

