HURRICANE IRMA: 3 Hurricanes Now Formed In Atlantic | Flight Passes Through Irma | More from CBS Miami

California Judge: Girl Thought Brain Dead May Still Be Alive

Filed Under: Jahi McMath, Oakland

OAKLAND (AP) – A Northern California judge says a teen girl declared brain dead more than three years ago after a tonsillectomy may still be technically alive.

The judge ruled Tuesday that Jahi McMath’s lawsuit against Children’s Hospital in Oakland can proceed and that it’s up to a jury to decide whether the girl is dead. The hospital had argued that the girl was barred from seeking damages because the county coroner signed a death certificate in January 2014.

Typically, there is a $250,000 cap in California on the amount of damages that families of children killed by medical malpractice can collect.

The case has been at the center of national debate over brain death since her mother refused to remove her daughter from life-support. The girl was 13 at the time. She is currently in New Jersey.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch