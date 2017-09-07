HURRICANE IRMA: 3 Hurricanes Now Formed In Atlantic | Flight Passes Through Irma | More from CBS Miami

Kid Rock Keeps Up Criticism Of Kaepernick, Others At Concert

Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Kid Rock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Kid Rock has again criticized NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, while insulting white supremacists and teasing at some kind of political future.

The entertainer spoke between songs Wednesday at a concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He used a podium with a faux-federal seal that read “United States of ‘Merica.” In his profanity-laden speech, Kid Rock dismissed those calling him “racist.”

Kid Rock also blasted those who “take a knee or sit” during the national anthem. Kaepernick, who is black, refused to stand during the national anthem while with the San Francisco 49ers last year in protest of police violence and social injustice. Kid Rock, who is white, previously made comments about Kaepernick during an Iowa concert.

The National Action Network Detroit chapter has demanded Detroit’s new arena cancel Kid Rock’s shows next week. It plans to protest.

