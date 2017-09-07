Police: Suspect Who Shot Sacramento Officers Was Wanted For Double Homicide

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two officers were shot by in south Sacramento late Thursday morning by a wanted homicide suspect, police say.

The scene was near Franklin Boulevard and 27th Avenue.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene after a vehicle connected to the suspect was flagged by a POD device.

Officers then followed the suspect, with the incident escalating to the suspect and several officers exchanging fire.

Two officers confirmed shot, suspect down — September 7, 2017

Two officers were hurt, while the suspect was also injured. The suspect has since died, police say; both officers hurt are expected to be OK.

Investigators say the suspect was wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened on Sept. 1 along the 1400 block of Janrick Avenue. Two people were found dead in a home; officers had responded to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm call.

The exact cause of death of the two people is still not clear.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.