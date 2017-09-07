OFFICERS SHOT: Two Sacramento police officers shot, but are expected to be OK. They return fire, killing suspect.
Police: Suspect Who Shot Sacramento Officers Was Wanted For Double Homicide

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two officers were shot by in south Sacramento late Thursday morning by a wanted homicide suspect, police say.

The scene was near Franklin Boulevard and 27th Avenue.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene after a vehicle connected to the suspect was flagged by a POD device.

Officers then followed the suspect, with the incident escalating to the suspect and several officers exchanging fire.

Two officers were hurt, while the suspect was also injured. The suspect has since died, police say; both officers hurt are expected to be OK.

Investigators say the suspect was wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened on Sept. 1 along the 1400 block of Janrick Avenue. Two people were found dead in a home; officers had responded to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm call.

The exact cause of death of the two people is still not clear.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

