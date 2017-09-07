Accused Pie-Thrower Pleads No Contest, Will Serve No More Jail Time

OFFICERS SHOT: Two Sacramento police officers shot, but are expected to be OK. They return fire, killing suspect.
Filed Under: Kevin Johnson, Sacramento, Sean Thompson

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local activist Sean Thompson has pleaded no contest to a disturbing the peace charge in a pie attack on former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson.

Thompson was sentenced to time served, meaning he was freed following Thursday’s plea deal.

Prosecutors refiled charges against Thompson after a mistrial in May.

Thompson previously faced felony assault and misdemeanor battery charges, but a mistrial was declared when the jury deadlocked on May 15.

Thompson says he planned the pie throwing in September as an act of civil disobedience, saying he felt pressure to do something because he believes the mayor didn’t do enough for the homeless and was too focused on the Golden 1 Center.

Johnson was subpoenaed, but did not testify in the case. Johnson sought a restraining order against Thompson after the incident, but Thompson was still able to take his case to a Sacramento City Council meeting later that week.

Comments

One Comment

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Of course Johnson wouldn’t show up, the dirt on him woulda come out. He should have pressed charges on that POS ex mayor.

    Reply | Report comment |

