South Sacramento Boy, 8, Beaten With Hammer Dies

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say the boy injured in an assault in south Sacramento last week has died.
The incident happened last Friday at a home along Melinda Way, near Florin and Franklin Roads. Police say a woman, a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were beaten by a man with a hammer.
All three suffered major injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Sacramento police confirm the boy passed away on Wednesday.
Deandre Chaney Jr. was arrested in connection to the incident. Authorities found him in Winnemucca, Nevada as he was trying to hide himself in a yard. He is now awaiting extradition back to California.
The two children are students at Oak Ridge Elementary School. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.