OFFICERS SHOT: Two Sacramento police officers have been shot, but are expected to be OK. Suspect 'down.'
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Deputy Robert French | Details emerge in French's shooting
HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking Irma | Irma Creates Travel Chaos | Zoos And Aquariums Prepare | More from CBS Miami

South Sacramento Boy, 8, Beaten With Hammer Dies

Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say the boy injured in an assault in south Sacramento last week has died.

The incident happened last Friday at a home along Melinda Way, near Florin and Franklin Roads. Police say a woman, a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were beaten by a man with a hammer.

All three suffered major injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Sacramento police confirm the boy passed away on Wednesday.

Deandre Chaney Jr. was arrested in connection to the incident. Authorities found him in Winnemucca, Nevada as he was trying to hide himself in a yard. He is now awaiting extradition back to California.

The two children are students at Oak Ridge Elementary School. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch