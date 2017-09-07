HURRICANE IRMA: 3 Hurricanes Now Formed In Atlantic | Flight Passes Through Irma | More from CBS Miami

The NFL is back, everyone rejoice: The Drive – 9/7

HOUR 1: 

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (8) hands off to Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) during the NFL AFC Wild Card game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans on January 7, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

(Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Football is back! Dave and Kayte opened the show with a discussion about the return of the NFL, Michael Bennett’s statement about the Las Vegas Police Department, and Sebastian Janikowski’s return to Oakland.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 2: 

gettyimages 631239170 The NFL is back, everyone rejoice: The Drive 9/7

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave and Kayte gave their predictions for the NFL season, including offensive rookie of the year, MVP, and which team would have the No. 1 overall pick. They also talked about a card collector who sold packs of 1986 Fleer basketball cards for $2,000.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3: 

668966586 The NFL is back, everyone rejoice: The Drive 9/7

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talked with Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson to open Hour 3. They also talked about some of the new  food items across NFL stadiums this season.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

