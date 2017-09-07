HOUR 1:
Football is back! Dave and Kayte opened the show with a discussion about the return of the NFL, Michael Bennett’s statement about the Las Vegas Police Department, and Sebastian Janikowski’s return to Oakland.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Dave and Kayte gave their predictions for the NFL season, including offensive rookie of the year, MVP, and which team would have the No. 1 overall pick. They also talked about a card collector who sold packs of 1986 Fleer basketball cards for $2,000.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Dave and Kayte talked with Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson to open Hour 3. They also talked about some of the new food items across NFL stadiums this season.
Listen to the whole hour here: