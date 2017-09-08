Chicago Bears Steal ‘Go Bears’ Hashtag, Cal Berkeley Fans Don’t Take It Kindly

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

If you’re a Cal Golden Bears fan in and around the San Francisco Bay Area, the one thing you’ll say to a fellow fan is “go Bears!”

It’s tradition for the school that opened its doors in 1868.

So when the Chicago Bears claimed the #GoBears hashtag on Twitter, which results in the NFL team’s classic “C” logo when typed, Cal’s Athletic Department became confused. That’s not their logo…

Appreciate the support guys, but that's the wrong logo 🤔 https://t.co/quF1xTq1xP — Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) September 6, 2017

Apparently, even Cal fans are fighting for Twitter to change it back. Or, at least, give the Chicago Bears emblem a different hashtag.

Not just for Saturdays. We should be able to use it 24/7/365 without the Chicago Bears' symbol automatically being added on. Not cool. https://t.co/JYuYXPADf6 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) September 7, 2017

Good news though. Apparently that matter is being looked into.

We did. Mike was aware of the issue and said Cal was working with the Pac-12 to deal with the NFL and the Chicago Bears. — Cal Grid Club Sacto (@CalGridClubSac) September 8, 2017

As of Friday, September 8, the hashtag is still being “owned” by the Chicago Bears team.

Either way, Cal fans will definitely “tell the whole d*** world this is Bear territory.”