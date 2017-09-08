HURRICANE IRMA: Photos: Florida prepares for Irma | Shelter pets flown from Florida to Calif. | Live coverage

Football is Here; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 9/8

Hour 1

gettyimages 830923616 e1503080600174 Football is Here; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 9/8

On the Friday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Jason Ross fills in for Grant. Jason and Doug begin the show talking the injunction Ezekiel Elliot and his team has filed which will allow for him to play for the foreseeable future.

 

 

Hour 2

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Kyle Shanahan stand on the sidelines during their game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Carolina Panthers in week 1 this year, listen as Kevin Lynch of SFGate.com joins Jason and Doug to preview the game this week. Everything from what we can expect from the QB position and how the defense will match up against the Panthers.

 

Hour 3

gettyimages 631692910 Football is Here; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 9/8

In hour three the fellas begin their picks for the weekend in the NFL, speak to fantasy expert Michael Harmon of Fox Sports about the best players to get in the line up this week and talk some interesting match ups around the league.

 

 

Hour 4

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 04: Khalil Mack #52 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Buffalo Bills during their NFL game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 4, 2016 in Oakland, California.

The fourth hour begins with Jason and Doug talking college football and the big games on the slate this week and how much fandom matters in in the NCAA due to more fans attending the schools they route for. Plus Vic Tafur of The Athletic joins the show to break down this weeks Oakland Raiders game vs the Titans.

