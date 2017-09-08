Hour 1

On the Friday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Jason Ross fills in for Grant. Jason and Doug begin the show talking the injunction Ezekiel Elliot and his team has filed which will allow for him to play for the foreseeable future.

Hour 2

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Carolina Panthers in week 1 this year, listen as Kevin Lynch of SFGate.com joins Jason and Doug to preview the game this week. Everything from what we can expect from the QB position and how the defense will match up against the Panthers.

Hour 3

In hour three the fellas begin their picks for the weekend in the NFL, speak to fantasy expert Michael Harmon of Fox Sports about the best players to get in the line up this week and talk some interesting match ups around the league.

Hour 4

The fourth hour begins with Jason and Doug talking college football and the big games on the slate this week and how much fandom matters in in the NCAA due to more fans attending the schools they route for. Plus Vic Tafur of The Athletic joins the show to break down this weeks Oakland Raiders game vs the Titans.