HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking Irma | Irma Creates Travel Chaos | Zoos And Aquariums Prepare | More from CBS Miami
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Shelter Pets Flown To California From Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

Filed Under: Florida, Hurricane Irma, Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS13) – Shelter pets in Hurricane Irma’s path in Florida are being flown out of harm’s way.

The Humane Society of Broward County, north of Miami, sent more than 500 animals to Northern California early Thursday.

They will be kept at its partner shelter Tony la Russa’s Animal Rescue Roundation in Walnut Creek.

At least 60 of the animals are from the Florida Keys, an area that’s expected to get hit by the storm this weekend.

“We are amazingly surprised that these animals weathered the plane flight very well,” said Elena Bicker from the shelter. “[They’re] certainly a little frightened, but very eager and some of them very vocal to land here in California from Fort Lauderdale.”

The animals are temporarily staying in Northern California to help Florida shelters make room for any incoming evacuated pets.

They will eventually be brought back to Florida and put up for adoption.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch