It’s Going Down For Real: The Lo-Down – 9/8

Hour 1

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is sacked during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

(Photo Credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down last night’s game between the Chiefs and the Patriots.  The guys also talked about the injuries that happened in last night’s game, and some of the injuries teams will have to overcome this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 97339839 Its Going Down For Real: The Lo Down 9/8

(Photo by Robert Rosamilio/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys somehow started talking about the XFL, and how crazy it was in their first and only season.  The guys also talked about the NFL suspending kicker Josh Brown 6 games even though he isn’t on a team.  They also talked about the idea of the NBA reforming the Draft Lottery, and how the NBA could prevent tanking.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates a second quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with the return of the Friday Five and cover the five storylines to pay attention to this weekend.  Next, Kyle Madson, The Titans Wire, joins the guys to talk about the upcoming matchup between the Titans and Raiders.  The guys ended the hour previewing the Week 1 games this Sunday.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

