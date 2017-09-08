SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Sacramento police officers are recovering following a shootout that left the suspect dead.
Police said the suspect was wanted in connection to the murder of his girlfriend and her 17-year-daughter. The pair’s bodies were found inside their south Sacramento home last week.
The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Eric Arnold. He was killed by officers in Thursday’s shootout along Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento.
Chief of Police Daniel Hahn says Arnold used a .38-caliber semi-automatic handgun to fire at officers after they found his car.
“After a few seconds passed by, the suspect emerged from the car and immediately started firing a handgun at the officers and approaching them as he fired,” Hahn said in a press conference on Thursday.
Hahn said the two officers hit by the suspect are 26-year and 12-year veterans of the force. One of the officers has since been released to recover at home, while the other officer remains at the hospital.
One officer was shot in the leg; the other was hit in his bullet proof vest.