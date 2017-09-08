Filed Under:Homicide, Officer Involved Shooting, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Sacramento police officers are recovering following a shootout that left the suspect dead.

Police said the suspect was wanted in connection to the murder of his girlfriend and her 17-year-daughter. The pair’s bodies were found inside their south Sacramento home last week.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Eric Arnold. He was killed by officers in Thursday’s shootout along Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento.

eric arnold 41e28094ois suspect copy Sacramento Homicide Suspect Killed In Shootout With Officers Identified

Photo of Eric Arnold provided by the Sacramento Police Department.

Chief of Police Daniel Hahn says Arnold used a .38-caliber semi-automatic handgun to fire at officers after they found his car.

“After a few seconds passed by, the suspect emerged from the car and immediately started firing a handgun at the officers and approaching them as he fired,” Hahn said in a press conference on Thursday.

Hahn said the two officers hit by the suspect are 26-year and 12-year veterans of the force. One of the officers has since been released to recover at home, while the other officer remains at the hospital.

One officer was shot in the leg; the other was hit in his bullet proof vest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch