NFL Analyst Dave Ross Picks Oakland Raiders As AFC Champions [Video]

Just like what every NFL analyst is doing right now, Insidetheleague‘s Dave Ross has put in his picks for Super Bowl contenders this season.

In his words: it’s going to be the Seattle Seahawks against the Oakland Raiders.

This is not a bad prediction as Seattle boosted their defensive side during the preseason, especially with the trade that allowed them to acquire Sheldon Richardson from the Jets.

The Raiders are looking great offensively coming off a 12-4 season. Quarterback Derek Carr is healthy and the newly added Marshawn Lynch will add a spark to the running game.

Who do you think will make an appearance at Super Bowl LII?

