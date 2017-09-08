HURRICANE IRMA: Photos: Florida prepares for Irma | Shelter pets flown from Florida to Calif. | Live coverage | More from CBS Miami

Overreaction Friday: The Drive – 9/8

HOUR 1: 

gettyimages 842577914 Overreaction Friday: The Drive 9/8

Dave and Kayte opened the show with a discussion about the Chiefs-Patriots game on Thursday, a Cleveland company who paid customers $1.7 million after the Indians’ 15th-straight win, and Kevin Sumlin receiving a hate-letter after Texas A&M’s loss to UCLA.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 2: 

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is sacked during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

In the second hour, Dave and Kayte discussed the Patriots loss to the Chiefs and gave their overreactions to the NFL’s season opener. SB Nation’s Sean Salisbury joined the show to end the hour.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 3: 

612681238 Overreaction Friday: The Drive 9/8

The voice of the Oakland Raiders Greg Papa joined the show at the top of the third hour to discuss Oakland’s season opener against the Titans. They also talked about Roger Goodell not being a football expert.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

