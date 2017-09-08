HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte opened the show with a discussion about the Chiefs-Patriots game on Thursday, a Cleveland company who paid customers $1.7 million after the Indians’ 15th-straight win, and Kevin Sumlin receiving a hate-letter after Texas A&M’s loss to UCLA.
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Dave and Kayte discussed the Patriots loss to the Chiefs and gave their overreactions to the NFL’s season opener. SB Nation’s Sean Salisbury joined the show to end the hour.
HOUR 3:
The voice of the Oakland Raiders Greg Papa joined the show at the top of the third hour to discuss Oakland’s season opener against the Titans. They also talked about Roger Goodell not being a football expert.
