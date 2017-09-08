Report: Giants’ 1B Brandon Belt Expected To Miss Rest Of Season

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

After taking a pitch to the head during an Aug. 4 match up against the D-Backs and landing on the DL, it looks like Brandon Belt is might be putting his glove back on until next year.

Alex Pavlovic of NBCS reported Friday that the San Francisco Giants aren’t expecting their first baseman to return this season.

Belt was diagnosed with a concussion after being struck by rookie Anthony Banda, the fourth of his career and third in the last four seasons.

The 29-year old told Pavlovic he doesn’t intend to return to action until he’s back to full health, whenever that may be.

“There are always going to be some questions about whether this has some long term effects, and hopefully it doesn’t,” Belt said. “But right now it’s not going to keep me from playing baseball. In the long run, I want to make sure I’m 100,000 percent ready to go when the season starts next year. That’s the long-term outlook, and if I can get back this season it’s a bonus.”

Before landing on the DL, Belt was batting .241 with 18 home runs, tying his career record. He also hit 51 RBIs for his team.