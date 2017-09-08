Report: Giants’ Closer Mark Melancon To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
It looks as if the San Francisco Giants will be without RHP Mark Melancon as he confirmed on Friday that he’ll have season-ending surgery in LA on Tuesday, per Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group.
The surgery will alleviate pronator syndrome, which results in a chronic compression of a muscle in his right forearm.
According his report, Melancon said he wants to continue pitching through September but acknowledged that the procedure would be scheduled sooner if he struggles to bounce back from outings or to be competitive.
The surgery would involve releasing the lacertus fibrosus and has a recovery time of two to three months.
Melancon, who has been on the disabled list twice this season, is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA and 11 saves.