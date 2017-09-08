HURRICANE IRMA: Photos: Florida prepares for Irma | Shelter pets flown from Florida to Calif. | Live coverage
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions LINK: Sellands Restaurant Group Job Fair

Report: Giants’ Closer Mark Melancon To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Filed Under: closer, Mark Melancon, MLB, pitcher, San Francisco Giants, Surgery

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

It looks as if the San Francisco Giants will be without RHP Mark Melancon as he confirmed on Friday that he’ll have season-ending surgery in LA on Tuesday, per Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group.

The surgery will alleviate pronator syndrome, which results in a chronic compression of a muscle in his right forearm.

According his report, Melancon said he wants to continue pitching through September but acknowledged that the procedure would be scheduled sooner if he struggles to bounce back from outings or to be competitive.

The surgery would involve releasing the lacertus fibrosus and has a recovery time of two to three months.

Melancon, who has been on the disabled list twice this season, is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA and 11 saves.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch