Report: Raiders Sign K Giorgio Tavecchio To Practice Squad

Filed Under: Giorgio Tavecchio, Kicker, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Practice Squad, sign

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed kicker Giorgio Tavecchio to the practice squad as insurance in case Sebastian Janikowski can’t kick in the season opener.

Tavecchio traveled with the Raiders on Friday to Tennessee where they open their season against the Titans on Sunday.

Janikowski has been dealing with a back injury this week and is listed as questionable for the game. Tavecchio spent the exhibition season with the Raiders before being released last week.

The Raiders could choose to activate Tavecchio on Saturday if there are doubts about Janikowski’s availability. Tavecchio has never kicked in the NFL.

Defensive end Max Valles was released from the practice squad to make room for Tavecchio.

Fullback Jamize Olawale will miss the game with a quadriceps injury.

