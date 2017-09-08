HURRICANE IRMA: Photos: Florida prepares for Irma | Shelter pets flown from Florida to Calif. | Live coverage | More from CBS Miami

Limbaugh Finally Convinced To Leave Florida After Calling Irma A ‘Hoax’

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Rush Limbaugh
WASHINGTON - JUNE 23: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh interacts with the audience before the start of a panel discussion "'24' and America's Image in Fighting Terrorism: Fact, Fiction, or Does It Matter?", June 23, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Rush Limbaugh, who has suggested that a “panic” caused by hurricanes benefits retailers, the media and climate change activists, abandoned his south Florida studio ahead of Hurricane Irma.

“It turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow,” he said on his show Thursday from his facility in Palm Beach, recorded by ThinkProgress.

“It’s just that tomorrow is going to be problematic. Tomorrow it would be, I think, legally impossible for us to originate the program out of here.”

Limbaugh said his show would be back on the air next week “from parts unknown.” Mark Steyn filled in for Limbaugh on Friday.

The conservative radio personality had been criticized for complaining about the hype attached to the storm and has questioned some of the forecasts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

