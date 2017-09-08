HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking Irma | Irma Creates Travel Chaos | Zoos And Aquariums Prepare | More from CBS Miami
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Win Your Way Into The Wingstop Sound Stage!

Filed Under: 1140, Bobby Jackson, Doug Christie, KHTK, Peja Stojakovic, Sports 1140 KHTK, The Drive, Vlade Divac, wingstop, Wingstop Sound Stage

1140 is getting you up close and personal with some of your favorite Kings with The Drive, LIVE in person!

Vlade Divac, Bobby Jackson, Peja Stojakovic and Doug Christie are coming to the Wingstop Sound Stage to join Dave and Kayte on The Drive on Wednesday, September 13th! Tune in at 8am to hear it!

Or win your way in to see the action LIVE! Listen to 1140 Friday, Monday and Tuesday at 6am, 7am, 8am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm and win entry for you and a friend!

Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch