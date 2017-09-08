Winters Residents Stranded By Hurricane Irma Now Bracing For Hurricane Jose

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Six friends from Winters are trapped with nowhere to go as another extremely dangerous hurricane barrels towards the Caribbean.

The friends are on a birthday celebration vacation to the island of St. Maarten. They are now preparing for their second major hurricane hit this week.

Kelly Bebermeyer’s mother is on the island. She gets sporadic text messages from her.

“I was scared, so many people had their doors blown out of their rooms,” said Bebermeyer reading one of the messages.

Her mother Melanie Dye is trapped. The trip was a surprise 60th birthday gift from her friends.

“She was very excited about it,” said Bebermeyer, “she couldn’t believe that they were going to pay for the airfare and the whole trip.”

Then mother nature got involved. Deadly and devastating Hurricane Irma roared through the small island earlier this week.

The hotel roof was blown off, debris scattered around. Bebermeyer says water filled up their room. The hotel told guests they would be rationing food and bottled water.

“The hardest is just not knowing and not having communication, and you know this is about to happen, and you can’t do anything about it,” said Bebermeyer.

To make matters worse, the storm destroyed a prison, the island alerting residents to escaped prisoners, looting. Armed guards are now patrolling the streets.

“It’s not safe to leave the resort,” said Bebermeyer

Now, another Category 4 hurricane, Jose, is heading for St. Maarten. It’s the second of this magnitude in a week.

It means more sleepless nights for Bebermeyer who’s still reeling from the passing of her dad only months ago.

“It doesn’t sit well with me because I already lost a parent this year,” said Bebermeyer wiping away tears, “I definitely don’t want to lose another one.”

Knowing her step mom is surrounded by close friends is providing Bebermeyer with some comfort.

“They have an incredibly strong friendship,” she explained, “It’s the best group of people that could be together to withstand this.”

The group was scheduled to be flown out of the country on Friday, but plans were canceled at the last minute because of a strengthening hurricane Jose.

Bebermeyer says her step mom and the others must wait out the next storm. They hope to fly back to the United States by Wednesday.