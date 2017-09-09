1 Person Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Interstate 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) – The CHP is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on Southbound Interstate 5 near Richards Boulevard.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. CHP says a pickup truck entered I-5 Southbound at J Street heading the wrong way.

As the pickup truck entered into the second lane of the interstate, at least two vehicles, one being a semi truck, swerved to avoid getting into an accident. One vehicle was successful at dodging the truck, but when the semi truck swerved, it collided with the the pickup, hit the guardrail, and both trucks went up into flames.

The driver of the semi truck was able to get out of the vehicle after the collision and walk. The passenger of the pickup truck is deceased, according to CHP.

Officials on scene say the I-5 southbound lanes are to remain closed from J Street to Richards Boulevard for several hours.