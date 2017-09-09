Car Theft Suspect Drowns While Fleeing From Police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) – Authorities say a car theft suspect drowned while fleeing from Rancho Cordova Police officers Saturday morning.
It happened just after 7 a.m. Officers spotted a stolen vehicle occupied by two males near Coloma Road and Sunrise Boulevard. When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspected car thief lead them on a chase entering Highway 50 at speeds higher than 100 mph.
The suspect exited at Howe Avenue and entered the Howe Avenue River Access, where the pursuit ended.
The passenger stayed in the vehicle and was detained, while the driver fled into the wooded river parkway.
During the search, a subject matching the description of the fleeing suspect was observed attempting to swim across the river.
Rescuers were able to locate the subject under water with the help of the Sacramento Metro Fire helicopter.
He was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.