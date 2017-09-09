HURRICANE IRMA: Photos: Florida prepares for Irma | Shelter pets flown from Florida to Calif. | Live coverage

High-Flying Acts Filling Skies For Sacramento Capital Air Show

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The 12th Annual Sacramento Capital Air Show kicks off Saturday morning with a host of tarmac lining exhibits and some amazing aerial acts.

From a 207-mile-per-hour top-speed DC 3, to the F 18, which can push the throttle to more than a thousand miles per hour, the show has something for every aviation, military or history buff.

This year’s show pays tribute to all branches of the U.S. military, and homage to the aerial aspects of the Korean War, and a special salute to the U-S Air Force on the occasion of its 70th anniversary.

Also on hand, the Patriot Aerial Squad, former Blue Angel, and Thunderbird aviators, who still have the Right Stuff. The show runs from 12-4 Saturday and Sunday at Mather Field.

